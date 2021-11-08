C/R: Unknown gunmen attempt assassination on Queen mother of Fetteh Kakraba

The queen mother of Fetteh Kakraba in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region Nana Adjoa Adobi was allegedly attacked over the weekend by unknown assailants that attempted to take her life.

According to information gathered, the attempt on the life of the Queen mother happened in the evening of Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Reports indicate that thugs with weapons stormed the house of Nana Adjoa Adobi, fired gunshots, and also vandalised her car.

The Queen mother suspects the attack was orchestrated by the Omankrado of the area Nana Ekow Kudu- Manu.

She alleged that Omankrado apparently in the past threatened to kill her over some land issues.

Reports suggest that even a day before the incident, Nana Ekow Kudu-Manu visited her house and arrested her personal secretary over accusations that he is a land guard.

In reaction, the Omankrado of Fetteh Kakraba has said the allegations are untrue.

Whiles investigations launched into the assassination attack, residents of Fetteh Kakraba have appealed to the police to provide enhanced security for the Queen mother.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested some persons in connection to the attack.