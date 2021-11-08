Five suspects in alleged murder of form one student of Konongo Odumase SHS to face court today

The police will today, arraign the suspects of the murder of a form one student of Konongo Odumase Senior High School today, Monday, November 8, 2021.

Samuna Larhan, 17, was attacked and bullied by some form two students of the school last Friday, November 5, 2021, after prep hours.

The form one student after sustaining injuries was rushed to the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

After preliminary police investigations, five suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a Samuna Larhan.

Today, the police say all five suspects in custody will face court.

“Five suspects, who are currently in Police custody, will be arraigned before court tomorrow, Monday, November 8, for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a Form One student of Konongo Odumase Senior High school, leading to his death,” a police statement disclosed in a statement on Sunday.

