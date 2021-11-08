ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2021 Social News

Five suspects in alleged murder of form one student of Konongo Odumase SHS to face court today

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Five suspects in alleged murder of form one student of Konongo Odumase SHS to face court today
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The police will today, arraign the suspects of the murder of a form one student of Konongo Odumase Senior High School today, Monday, November 8, 2021.

Samuna Larhan, 17, was attacked and bullied by some form two students of the school last Friday, November 5, 2021, after prep hours.

The form one student after sustaining injuries was rushed to the Konongo Odumase Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

After preliminary police investigations, five suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a Samuna Larhan.

Today, the police say all five suspects in custody will face court.

“Five suspects, who are currently in Police custody, will be arraigned before court tomorrow, Monday, November 8, for their alleged involvement in the stabbing of a Form One student of Konongo Odumase Senior High school, leading to his death,” a police statement disclosed in a statement on Sunday.

Find more of the case in the statement below:

118202195232-j5eqi7t2gb-254744994 1760245960837432 2143692440429054579 n

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
National Security warns Ghanaians against fake UN grant
08.11.2021 | Social News
ILAPI: Enact law to regulate travels of government officials
08.11.2021 | Social News
E/R: Young man drowns in river at Akyem Abekwase
08.11.2021 | Social News
V/R: Another tidal waves hit Keta, residents displaced
08.11.2021 | Social News
Pokuase: Abensu residents want deplorable bridge linking community fixed
08.11.2021 | Social News
Don’t stay under our transmission lines, it's deadly – GRIDCo warns encroachers
08.11.2021 | Social News
Suhum: Police officer allegedly injures seven in unlawful discharge of firearm
08.11.2021 | Social News
16 hardworking police officers of New Longoro station honoured
07.11.2021 | Social News
Hundreds displaced as tidal waves hit communities along Keta-Aflao stretch
07.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line