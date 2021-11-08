ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2021 Social News

V/R: Another tidal waves hit Keta, residents displaced

V/R: Another tidal waves hit Keta, residents displaced
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Tidal waves have displaced several residents in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 7 November 2021.

Affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope.

The residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road waiting for the water to recede.

Tidal waves have been an annual occurrence in these areas.

They can be resolved when a sea defense wall is constructed.

—classfmonline.com

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Pokuase: Abensu residents want deplorable bridge linking community fixed
08.11.2021 | Social News
Don’t stay under our transmission lines, it's deadly – GRIDCo warns encroachers
08.11.2021 | Social News
Suhum: Police officer allegedly injures seven in unlawful discharge of firearm
08.11.2021 | Social News
16 hardworking police officers of New Longoro station honoured
07.11.2021 | Social News
Hundreds displaced as tidal waves hit communities along Keta-Aflao stretch
07.11.2021 | Social News
Suhum: Policeman who shot into crowd during sub-chief’s installation arrested
07.11.2021 | Social News
Assin Anyinabrim-Breman Asikuma Road Bridge caves in
07.11.2021 | Social News
Mortal remains of late Ghana's Ambassador to Italy lands in Ghana
06.11.2021 | Social News
Nigerian High Commissioner impressed with cleanliness of Ho
06.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line