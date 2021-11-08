V/R: Another tidal waves hit Keta, residents displaced

Tidal waves have displaced several residents in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 7 November 2021.

Affected communities include Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope.

The residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road waiting for the water to recede.

Tidal waves have been an annual occurrence in these areas.

They can be resolved when a sea defense wall is constructed.

—classfmonline.com