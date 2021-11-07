Don't eat and throw some away while others hunger – Christians told

The Reverend Father Emmanuel Adjine of the Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Cape Coast, Sunday advised Christians to be generous towards one another to draw people from temptation.

“Sometimes people eat and throw some away while others hunger for a little meal for a whole day. My fellow Christians, let the suffering of your neighbours be yours and be generous to everyone,” he said.

Rev. Fr Adjine, who gave the advice while celebrating mass in Cape Coast, said it was out of generosity that a widow who helped Elijah with food found favour with God and had her family receive in abundance and her son resurrected from the dead.

Fr. Adjine advised Christians to strive to lead holy lives as Christ's second coming would bear no sin but bring salvation to mankind.

“Let your lives be exemplary and let people distinguish you wherever you find yourselves with goodness and good deeds,” he added.

“Don't wait till you are rich, till there is abundance before you give to the Lord and your fellow human beings.”

He asked Christians not to expect a favour returned whenever they did good, saying they did it for God and not man.

The congregation prayed for the needy that God provides for them to lessen their challenges.

