ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
08.11.2021 Headlines

ECOWAS sanctions Mali for delayed elections

ECOWAS sanctions Mali for delayed elections
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed sanctions on individuals and groups who have been identified as obstructing the move by the bloc to restore democratic rule to Mali.

The sanctions, which include travel bans and freeze of financial assets, apply to the entire members of the transitional authorities and transition instituions, as well as members of their families.

The Authority in a Communique issued after its extraordinary meeting in Accra on Sunday said the sanctions were as a result of the inability of the Malian authorities to keep to the February 27, 2022 deadline for elections.

It thus called on the African Union, the European union, the United Nations, bilateral and other multilateral partners to endorse and support the implementations of the sanctions.

On the political situation in Guinea, the Authority urged the transition authorities to urgently submit a detailed timetable of activities to be carried out under the transisitiin towards the holding of elections.

The bloc maintained the sanctions earlier taken against members of military junta and their families until constitutional is restored.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS has appointed Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambers as special envoy to Guinea.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
ECOWAS reaffirms demand for unconditional release of Alpha Condé
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia unveils Konkomba Education Endowment Fund
07.11.2021 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo expresses ECOWAS's solidarity to victims of Niger, Sierra Leone tragedies
08.11.2021 | Headlines
Appropriate investment needed for quality education – Bawumia
07.11.2021 | Headlines
Road accident statistics in Ghana unacceptable — GMA
07.11.2021 | Headlines
Government building 3,000 educational infrastructure; 50% of them done – Bawumia
07.11.2021 | Headlines
NAVASCO, TAMASCO are trailblazers in northern education – Bawumia
07.11.2021 | Headlines
Accra: ECOWAS Heads of State to hold another extraordinary summit on political situations in Guinea, Mali
06.11.2021 | Headlines
4kilometres of roads will be constructed in NAVASCO in honour of the 60th Anniversary — Bawumia
06.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line