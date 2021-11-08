C/R: Omanhene laments insecurity in Agona Nsaba

Omanhene of the Nsaba Traditional Area in the Agona East District of the Central Region, Osaberima Bishop Boapea Afriyie II has lamented over the poor state of security in Agona Nsaba and its surrounding areas.

He has therefore appealed to the police and other security agencies in the District to beef up security to clamp down on the high rate of indiscipline among some of the youth.

"Indiscipline is gradually rearing its ugly head in our once peaceful and morally respected community.

"It is unfortunate Nsaba township is drifting away the way for which it was established by our forefathers. It is time we stamp authority on this anti-social canker," he stated.

Osaberima Bishop Boapea Afriyie II said these at a durbar organized by the chiefs and people to celebrate their maiden Agona Nsaba homecoming festival held over the weekend.

The homecoming under the theme; "Coming Home for Development" was mainly to support Nsaba Social Center project.

The Omanhene was not happy about the rampant theft and burglary recorded in the area in recent times.

"It is distasteful to hear that thieving is becoming normal in Agona Nsaba which used to be a morally respected Community. It is time we stamp authority on this anti-social canker.

"Let me use this platform to caution people especially the youth against these illicit acts. I have tasked family heads as we as opinion leaders in every suburb of Agona Nsaba and its environs to be a lookout for such criminals. I have also tasked them to form Watchdog committees to supplement the works of Police personnel. Nananom would like to employ our Unit Committee and Assembly Members to have keen interest in this direction," he stressed.

The Omanhene further caution that any person or group of persons caught engaging in any criminal activities would be dealt with severely to deter others.

"I additionally appeal to Officers and men of the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to beef up security not only in Agona Nsaba but in the Agona East District as a whole," he posited.

Osaberima Bishop Boapea Afriyie II threatened to ban Okada riders in the vicinity saying some of their activities were becoming a nuisance to the society and urged them to operate within the laws governing driving.

He recounted a number of times Okada had knocked and killed one person and also caused harm to some people.

"We cannot depend solely on the Central Government for development, we have initiated a number of Self-help projects to better the lots of the people. One of them is the construction of the ongoing Community Social Center Project.

"The Nsaba Traditional Council will continue to partner Government to achieve its development agenda.

"We would like to appeal to the contractors working on the Agona Swedru-Akim Oda Highway to expedite action for early completion of the road network. It is becoming deplorable to say the least," he emphasised.

DCE for Agona East Hon. Janet Odei Paintsil

The Agona East District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Janet Odei Paintsil catalogued the number of development projects being done for Agona Nsaba and its environs.

According to the DCE, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government was undertaking an unprecedented number of infrastructure development in Agona East District and Agona Nsaba in particular.

"I must first of all thank Nananom for their support before, during and after my confirmation as DCE for Agona East.

"Am extremely grateful for their support am also hopeful that they will cooperate with me towards the development of the Agona East District.

"Nananom, His Excellency President Akufo Addo's government has been able to improve infrastructure development significantly better than any other government in Agona Nsaba and its environs.

"As I speak a New Administration block for Agona East District Assembly is near completion. This is unprecedented because since the Assembly was created in 2008.

"A 11-km Nsaba town roads have been constructed to enhance smooth transportation of goods and services thus boosting the local economy.

"The Government through the Agona East District Assembly is also constructing a District Magistrate Court and bungalow for Agona Nsaba.

"Agona East was not left out of the One District One Hospital programme popularly known as Agenda '111' through the Omanhene of Nsaba Traditional Area, Osaberima Bishop Boapea Afriyie II, site for construction of the District Hospital has been handed over to the contractors for work to begin on the project at Agona Nsaba. This will create jobs for the youth in the community.

"Additionally, the government is constructing a District Police Headquarters at Nsaba to boost security and to reduce crime related activities," she emphasised.

Hon. Janet Odei Paintsil lauded Agona East District Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for a reduction of teenage pregnancies in the District saying "it had reduced from 17% to 13% hoping it would reduce drastically to at least 1%."

She added, "The Central Regional Minister Hon Mrs Justina Marigold Assan has asked me to present 100 bags of cement to support the Nsaba Social Center Project. It has been duly delivered to Nananom.

"On behalf of the Agona East District Assembly, I also pledge 100 bags of cement and Three (3) tonnes of iron rods for the project. The Assembly is poised to support every Self-help project initiated by Communities to improve their lives."

The wife of the Ashanti Regional Minister, Mrs. Priscilla Osei Mensah, a native of Agona Nsaba encouraged parents to invest in their children's education especially the girl-child.

On teenage pregnancies in the area, Mrs. Osei Mensah commended Nananom for intensifying public education and sensitization of the girls against early sex adding that they should rather stick to their books to enable them attain height in the educational ladder.

She also commended Organizers of the Homecoming event and used the occasion to appeal to Agona Nsaba Citizens both Home and Abroad to contribute their quota towards the development of the Community.