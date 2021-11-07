NAVASCO, TAMASCO are trailblazers in northern education – Bawumia

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has named the Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco) and Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO) among the northern sector’s trailblazers in education.

This comes on the heels of the 60th-anniversary celebration of NAVASCO in the Upper West Region on Saturday, 6 November 2021.

Dr Bawumia joined students, staff, alumni and stakeholders of the school to mark the celebration.

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumias said: “NAVASCO, together with other schools like Tamale Senior High School (Tamasco), has blazed the trail and given thousands of Ghanaians in the northern part of our country the opportunity to access quality education and improved livelihoods.”

The Vice-president is an old student of Tamasco in the Northern Region.

The school, in June this year, named a newly constructed dormitory block after him as ‘Bawumia House’.

This was in recognition of his contributions to the school’s development.

