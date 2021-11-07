Suhum: Policeman who shot into crowd during sub-chief’s installation arrested

The police officer who mistakenly shot into a crowd during the installation of a sub-chief in Suhum has been picked up.

Detective Sergeant Welbeck Agyina, a direct cousin of the newly installed sub-chief allegedly fired a pump-action gun into the crowd during the installation.

Two persons sustained gunshot wounds in the head while five others were rushed to the Suhum Hospital.

Victims, Kwakye Sandra 23, and Boateng Roselyn, 32, have since been treated and discharged, while Ntow Francis 27, Offei Emmanuel 33, and Owusu Godfred 32 years, who also suffered varying degrees of gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment are still on admission.

Detective Sergeant Agyina Welbeck suffered bruises in his right palm.

He was disarmed and handed over to the police and later sent to the Suhum hospital for treatment.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police PRO, told Citi News that the police have begun investigations into the unlawful discharge of firearms at the event.