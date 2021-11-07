ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.11.2021 Social News

Suhum: Policeman who shot into crowd during sub-chief’s installation arrested

Suhum: Policeman who shot into crowd during sub-chief’s installation arrested
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The police officer who mistakenly shot into a crowd during the installation of a sub-chief in Suhum has been picked up.

Detective Sergeant Welbeck Agyina, a direct cousin of the newly installed sub-chief allegedly fired a pump-action gun into the crowd during the installation.

Two persons sustained gunshot wounds in the head while five others were rushed to the Suhum Hospital.

Victims, Kwakye Sandra 23, and Boateng Roselyn, 32, have since been treated and discharged, while Ntow Francis 27, Offei Emmanuel 33, and Owusu Godfred 32 years, who also suffered varying degrees of gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Suhum Government Hospital for treatment are still on admission.

Detective Sergeant Agyina Welbeck suffered bruises in his right palm.

He was disarmed and handed over to the police and later sent to the Suhum hospital for treatment.

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police PRO, told Citi News that the police have begun investigations into the unlawful discharge of firearms at the event.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Assin Anyinabrim-Breman Asikuma Road Bridge caves in
07.11.2021 | Social News
Mortal remains of late Ghana's Ambassador to Italy lands in Ghana
06.11.2021 | Social News
Nigerian High Commissioner impressed with cleanliness of Ho
06.11.2021 | Social News
Akatsi Police, youth clash over death of a 22-year-old man
06.11.2021 | Social News
Five students of Konongo-Odumase SHS arrested over murder of another student
06.11.2021 | Social News
Two sustain gunshot wounds after man mistakenly fires into crowd in Suhum
06.11.2021 | Social News
Parliament must investigate why former MPs are dying, it's alarming — Banda MP
06.11.2021 | Social News
Stay away from alcohol after exercising and take water — Diabetes Association
06.11.2021 | Social News
NAM1’s lawyers to challenge bench warrant issued for his arrest
06.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line