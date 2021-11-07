ModernGhana logo
07.11.2021 General News

[Video] ‘Deplorable’ Omanjor road to receive facelift

The Ga North Municipal Assembly says plans are underway to make the deplorable Fanmilk to Amamorley road motorable soon.

This follows threats by some angry residents of Omanjor and Dwenehowo to stage a series of demonstrations to protest the deplorable state of their road.

They contend that the 4.6km stretch is in a bad state and portions of it had become death traps.

But in an interview with Citi News, the Ga North Municipal Roads Engineer, Richard Manu, said the contractor in charge of fixing the road is mobilizing to resume work.

“The stretch has been awarded to a contractor, and he has already done the drainage system and waiting for our bosses to honour the necessary work certificate he has already raised. The contractor is also mobilizing money from his bankers to come to site. I am told that they will return to the site and commence work again. It is also within our plans to fix the bridge to make it accessible”, he assured.

—citinewsroom

