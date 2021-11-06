ModernGhana logo
Accra: ECOWAS Heads of State to hold another extraordinary summit on political situations in Guinea, Mali

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situations in the Republics of Guinea and Mali.

The Summit will hold in Accra, Ghana on November 7, 2021.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government held an Extraordinary Summit on September 16, 2021, on the political situations in the two (02) ECOWAS Member States.

After the Summit, a high-level delegation was deployed to Guinea to convey the decisions of The Authority.

Another high-level delegation with the ECOWAS Mediator to Mali, H.E. Goodluck Jonathan, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, also undertook a mission to Mali.

The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the situation in the two Member States during the Extraordinary Summit.

