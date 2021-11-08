Will gov’t reduce taxes to avoid commercial transport operators’ strike on Tuesday?

Listen to article

Many Ghanaians who patronize commercial transport are calling on government to heed the call of Commercial Transport Operators to reduce taxes on fuel.

They say they are already spending a huge part of their income on transportation and for that matter any sit down strike by the operators will worsen their situation.

Appealing to government on various social media platforms, some patrons of commercial transports says they rely on public transport to get to their workplaces.

“If they embark on strike, how will we move from Nungua to Kasoa and back in order to feed the family,” a social media follower stated.

Another said “As for me, it is not because of the strike, but I want them to reduce the taxes on the fuel so that the drivers don’t increase the fares because we can’t afford another increase from these people. Government should just do the needful.”

The Coalition of Commercial Transport Operators has given government an ultimatum to reduce the taxes and levies on fuel in the country or they will embark on a sit-down strike on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Their threat follows persistent calls on the Akufo-Addo government to reduce what they say is nuisance taxes and levies on petroleum products.

Public Relations Officer of Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Abass Imoro who spoke on behalf of the coalition, explained that the introduction of the taxes on petroleum products by government, has negatively impacted their businesses making them run at a loss every time.

“The introduction of the levies on petroleum has drastic caused the increment of fuel at the pump which automatically is negatively affecting and worsening the burden of transport operators and drivers in the country,” he noted.

He listed the Stabilization and Recovery Levy, Fuel Marking Margin levy, Special Margin levy, Bost Margin Levy and the Prime Distribution Margin Levy on petroleum products as nuisance levies that need to be scrapped.

He wants the energy sector levy, energy debt recovery levy to be reduced to 30 pesewas per litre.

He noted that, government’s failure to scrap the above mentioned levies on petroleum products, will leave transport operators with no choice but to take the next line of action. "Our next line of action would come up if our plight are not adhered to by government.”

The Coalition involves the GPRTU, Committed Drivers Association, Concern Drivers Association of Ghana, and the Ghana National Cargo Transport Association.