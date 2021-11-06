ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.11.2021 Social News

Mortal remains of late Ghana's Ambassador to Italy lands in Ghana

Mortal remains of late Ghana's Ambassador to Italy lands in Ghana
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has received the mortal remains of the late Mrs Eudora Quartey-Koranteng, Ghana's Ambassador to Italy at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the remains arrived on board a Turkish Airline flight TK 629 and was accompanied by officials of the Ghana Embassy in Rome, Italy.

It said a solemn ceremony, which was held upon the arrival of the remains of the late Ambassador was attended by members of her family and Madam Ayorkor Botchwey, who led officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

"The body has been handed over to the family for the necessary funeral arrangements to be made," it said.

The sad demise of the late Mrs Quartey-Koranteng occurred at her residence in Rome, ltaly on 20th October.

GNA

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Nigerian High Commissioner impressed with cleanliness of Ho
06.11.2021 | Social News
Akatsi Police, youth clash over death of a 22-year-old man
06.11.2021 | Social News
Five students of Konongo-Odumase SHS arrested over murder of another student
06.11.2021 | Social News
Two sustain gunshot wounds after man mistakenly fires into crowd in Suhum
06.11.2021 | Social News
Parliament must investigate why former MPs are dying, it's alarming — Banda MP
06.11.2021 | Social News
Stay away from alcohol after exercising and take water — Diabetes Association
06.11.2021 | Social News
NAM1’s lawyers to challenge bench warrant issued for his arrest
06.11.2021 | Social News
Family of Konongo Odumase SHS student ‘killed’ by colleague demands justice
06.11.2021 | Social News
Police engage Ghana FA to discuss sports security
06.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line