Two sustain gunshot wounds after man mistakenly fires into crowd in Suhum

Two persons have sustained gunshot wounds after a man mistakenly shot into a crowd during the installation ceremony of the Akyempim Chief of Suhum, Nana Ohene Fianko.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.

The two middle-aged women who were there to observe the installation ceremony of the Akyempim hene, who is also the Director of Operations at the Jubilee House sustained gunshot wounds in the head.

The incident disrupted the traditional ceremony for a while, but calm was later restored.

The individual who mistakenly fired the gunshot was later arrested by the Police in Suhum pending investigations.

Despite the incident that nearly marred the traditional ceremony, traditional authorities still continued with the ceremony.

The newly installed Akyempim hene of Suhum, Nana Ohene Fianko, swore an oath of allegiance to the traditional council to remain faithful at all times to the people of Suhum.