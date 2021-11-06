ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.11.2021 Social News

Two sustain gunshot wounds after man mistakenly fires into crowd in Suhum

Two sustain gunshot wounds after man mistakenly fires into crowd in Suhum
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two persons have sustained gunshot wounds after a man mistakenly shot into a crowd during the installation ceremony of the Akyempim Chief of Suhum, Nana Ohene Fianko.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital.

The two middle-aged women who were there to observe the installation ceremony of the Akyempim hene, who is also the Director of Operations at the Jubilee House sustained gunshot wounds in the head.

The incident disrupted the traditional ceremony for a while, but calm was later restored.

The individual who mistakenly fired the gunshot was later arrested by the Police in Suhum pending investigations.

Despite the incident that nearly marred the traditional ceremony, traditional authorities still continued with the ceremony.

The newly installed Akyempim hene of Suhum, Nana Ohene Fianko, swore an oath of allegiance to the traditional council to remain faithful at all times to the people of Suhum.

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Nigerian High Commissioner impressed with cleanliness of Ho
06.11.2021 | Social News
Akatsi Police, youth clash over death of a 22-year-old man
06.11.2021 | Social News
Five students of Konongo-Odumase SHS arrested over murder of another student
06.11.2021 | Social News
Parliament must investigate why former MPs are dying, it's alarming — Banda MP
06.11.2021 | Social News
Stay away from alcohol after exercising and take water — Diabetes Association
06.11.2021 | Social News
NAM1’s lawyers to challenge bench warrant issued for his arrest
06.11.2021 | Social News
Family of Konongo Odumase SHS student ‘killed’ by colleague demands justice
06.11.2021 | Social News
Police engage Ghana FA to discuss sports security
06.11.2021 | Social News
T4DWP: MELR, key stakeholders hold workshop to review ‘hazardous activity framework’ on child labour
06.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line