Teacher faces court for defilement and sexual molestation

A teacher has been put before an Adentan Circuit Court for allegedly defiling a student and sexually molesting another student.

Joshua Aggrey is said to have had sex with one of the victims now aged 16.

In the case of the other victim aged 13, Aggrey allegedly fondled her breasts, neck and buttocks in his house.

The accused person is being held over charges of defilement and indecent assault.

He is accused of fondling the 13-year-old victim's breast, neck and buttocks with the intent to arouse her sexual feeling.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah, preserved the accused person's plea awaiting the medical reports of the victims.

Aggrey has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on November 16.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Jacob Nyarko, who held brief for Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, said the complainant was also a teacher.

The prosecution said the complainant, the accused person and the two victims were in the same school.

Chief Inspector Nyarko said the complainant had information that the accused person was having sexual relationship with some of the students.

The prosecution said the complainant, following the information, engaged the victims, with one alleging that the accused person had had sex with her when she was not yet 16 years.

It said the 13-year-old victim also informed the complainant that the accused person used to fondle her on different occasions in his house but he did not have sex with her.

