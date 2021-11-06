Police engage Ghana FA to discuss sports security

The Ghana Police Service on Friday, November 5, 2021, held a meeting with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to discuss issues relating to sports security in the country.

The meeting which is part of the Proactive Preventive Policing Strategy of the Ghana Police Service was attended by officials of all the 18 Premier League clubs at the Police Headquarters, in Accra.

According to the police, the engagement is aimed at identifying peculiar challenges associated with sports security in Ghana with the aim of addressing same.

Speaking at the meeting, GFA President Kurt Okraku raised several concerns including the inadequate number of police personnel deployed for stadium duties, lack of CCTV cameras in the stadia, hooliganism, lack of prosecution of sports-related crimes, narcotic use by spectators during matches, and the management of stadium gates.

On the part of the police, IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare and some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) responded to the concerns raised and gave the assurance that the Police Service was determined to guarantee the safety of spectators, match officials, players, and other patrons at all football games in the country.