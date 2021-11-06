ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.11.2021 Headlines

Fufu sellers under Mallam junction overpass arrested

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Fufu sellers under Mallam junction overpass arrested
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Police has arrested two women for selling ‘fufu’ under the Mallam overpass in the Greater Accra Region.

Earlier today, a video of how the two women are operating the food joint was circulated on social media by journalist Francis Abban who works with EIB Network.

With the attention of the police drawn to the illegal business, the security agency has arrested the two women.

The two identified as Ruth Owusu and Mary Entia are now currently in the custody of the Police in Accra.

The utensils and all items used for the ‘fufu’ business including mortar and pestles under the Mallam overpass have been retrieved as evidence.

Earlier this year in August, a similar incident was recorded when a father and her daughter started operating a ‘fufu’ joint along the newly-opened Pokuase interchange.

After their arrest, they were cautioned for causing public nuisance and later granted bail.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Hundreds of Sudanese besieged embassy in Ghana to protest military takeover
06.11.2021 | Headlines
Bawumia's digital addressing system ‘poorly thought-through’ – Bright Simmons
06.11.2021 | Headlines
Thank you for your services — Mahama bids farewell to Tsutomu Himeno of Japan
06.11.2021 | Headlines
Xavier-Sosu is out of Ghana on parliamentary duties — Dafeamekpor
06.11.2021 | Headlines
Handle Sosu’s case with 'Diplomacy' – Prof Agyeman-Dua
05.11.2021 | Headlines
Learn to respect Bagbin after you failed your party – Kwaku Banahene tells Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
05.11.2021 | Headlines
Check here: Itinerary for Mahama's thank you tour of Greater Accra on November 9
05.11.2021 | Headlines
I had sex with my Aunty’s husband before they got married; It now made me hate men so I masturbate – Woman
05.11.2021 | Headlines
Comparing abortion legalisation to LGBTQI+ ipso facto, amazing leap of illogical reasoning — Akoto Ampaw writes
05.11.2021 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line