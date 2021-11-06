Fufu sellers under Mallam junction overpass arrested

The Police has arrested two women for selling ‘fufu’ under the Mallam overpass in the Greater Accra Region.

Earlier today, a video of how the two women are operating the food joint was circulated on social media by journalist Francis Abban who works with EIB Network.

With the attention of the police drawn to the illegal business, the security agency has arrested the two women.

The two identified as Ruth Owusu and Mary Entia are now currently in the custody of the Police in Accra.

The utensils and all items used for the ‘fufu’ business including mortar and pestles under the Mallam overpass have been retrieved as evidence.

Earlier this year in August, a similar incident was recorded when a father and her daughter started operating a ‘fufu’ joint along the newly-opened Pokuase interchange.

After their arrest, they were cautioned for causing public nuisance and later granted bail.