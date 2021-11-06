T4DWP: MELR, key stakeholders hold workshop to review ‘hazardous activity framework’ on child labour

The Child Labour Unit of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations (MELR) on Friday, November 5, 2021, concluded a one-and-a-half-day workshop to review the ‘Hazardous Activity Framework’ for child labour.

The workshop falls under the Trade for Decent Work Project (T4DWP) which is a programme by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

One of the most important aspects of the T4DWP is contributing to the elimination of child labour and its worst forms.

Child labour over the years and today remain one of the biggest concerns and challenges to human rights worldwide and particularly in Ghana.

As a result of this demeaning act, not only have millions of children been deprived of adequate health, basic freedoms, rights and leisure, they are also prevented from acquiring relevant numeracy, literacy, technical and vocational skills thereby restricting their careers, employability and future opportunities to transition from school into decent work.

To effectively eradicate child labour, especially the Worst Form of Child Labour (WFCL), governments all over the world have continuously been developing regulations, designing and implementing policies, programmes and projects as well as ratifying relevant international instruments in this regard.

It is in the light of this that the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations has commenced the review of the Hazardous Activity Framework which has been in operation for almost a decade.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the workshop, Chief Labour Officer at the Ministry, Eugene Narh Korletey indicated that the workshop is important to engage stakeholders to work on laws that govern child labour in the country.

He said through the workshop, his outfit is seeking experts’ opinion to fine-tune the document and discuss the modalities of adopting the revised Hazardous Activity Framework into law.

He said although Ghana already has good laws on child labour, there is the need to review and reach an agreement with social partners so as to stay in the remit of the International Labour Organisation and all other International partners.

“This guideline will examine the situation where the child has to do work, where the child does not have to do work, and how the child must be protected in line with the HAF,” Eugene Narh Korletey noted.

On her part, Akua Ofori Asumadu who is the National Project Coordinator, Trade for Decent Work emphasised the need to get the Ghanaian child out of forced labour.

“Everybody is interested in getting the Ghanaian child out of forced labour. This is what we want to achieve and that is why the review of the hazardous framework is important,” she stressed.

Mrs. Akua Ofori Asumadu said through the review of the Hazardous Activity Framework, not only will new additions be made but obsolete laws that are no longer helpful will be removed.

“We are looking at this framework, we are adding on and we are removing obsolete ones. We hope that everybody would be very supportive and we are also looking at it in the context of our cultural norms.

“We do believe that some work is important and there is some work that we do within our culture that we don’t call child labour. But if it is hazardous according to International Labour Standards especially ILO Convention 182 and Convention 138 that stipulated minimum age and also what child labour is we are going to look at that because what is wrong is wrong,” the National Project Coordinator for Trade for Decent Work explained.

The review exercise on Thursday, November 4 and Friday, November 5, took into consideration new provisions of the amended Minerals and Mining Act, 2015 (Act 900) and the Minerals Commission Act, 1993 (Act 450), the Labour (Domestic Workers) Regulations, 2020, LI 2408 and similar ones as well as the changing dynamics of the world of work with regards to the technological advancement, evolution of work ethics and culture, climate change and diversification of agriculture that might have introduced new hazards and made some earlier known hazards obsolete.