06.11.2021 Crime & Punishment

25-year-old trader butcher sprayer at Ashaiman

The Ashaiman Circuit Court presided over by Mr Richard Delali Anku has remanded a 25-year-old trader, Jacob Akudzi into police custody for inflicting deep cutlass wounds on a sprayer at Ashaiman.

Akudzi pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge of causing harm contrary to section 69 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (29).

However, the court entered a charge of not guilty for him, taking into consideration the gravity of the harm caused and also the fact that the victim is still on admission.

He was, consequently, remanded to re-appear in court on November 16, 2021.

Chief Inspector Samuel Aperweh, prosecuting said, Mr Rexford Obeng, the complainant, was a sprayer residing at the Ashaiman Timber market while the accused person was a trader and resided at Ashaiman roundabout.

He said on October 29, 2021, at about 1830 hours, there was a misunderstanding between the complainant and the accused person.

He said in the cause of the misunderstanding, the accused person became infuriated and picked a cutlass, which he used to inflict multiple wounds on the complaint's legs, left hand and back.

The prosecution said the complainant immediately became unconscious and was rushed to the Tema General Hospital while a witness in the case and others arrested the accused person, disarmed him and handed him over to the Ashaiman Police.

Chief Inspector Aperweh said on October 30, 2021, at about 1320 hours, the complainant was referred to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

GNA

