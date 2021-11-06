ModernGhana logo
06.11.2021 Headlines

Xavier-Sosu is out of Ghana on parliamentary duties — Dafeamekpor

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
South Dayi Member of Parliament (MP), Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor
South Dayi Member of Parliament (MP), Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has disclosed that Madina MP Francis Xavier-Sosu is out of the country amid the pursuit of the police.

The MP for Madina is wanted by the police for questioning over his alleged involvement in the alleged blockade of roads and the destruction of property during the demonstration he led in his constituency in October.

Last week, the Police through its Director-General, Public Affairs Directorate, ACP Kwasi Ofori, revealed that Mr. Francis Xavier-Sosu has been served with a criminal summons and must appear in Court on November 8.

“The Police has obtained a criminal summons and has been duly served for him to appear in court on November 8…as we enumerated the charges includes obstructing the highway, causing damage to public property,” ACP Kwasi Ofori said.

Speaking to the issue in an interview with 3FM, Mr. Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor says the police peddled falsehood on the matter.

According to him, it is untrue Xavier-Sosu has been served as being claimed by the Police.

“I think that there will be an opportunity for Sosu to be served. But I heard something very interesting from ACP Kwesi Fori. He actually said to the whole country that they have issued a criminal summons and the Honorable Sosu has been duly served. That is a blatant falsehood,” the South Dayi stressed.

He continued, “The Honorable Sosu as we speak is on Parliamentary duties outside of this country. He is likely to return tomorrow or Monday.”

As it stands now, it is unclear whether the Madina MP will be back in the country in time for his court date on November 8 or not.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

