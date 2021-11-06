ModernGhana logo
MCE for PHV Municipal donates furniture, school uniforms to Bondaye and Mbease Nsuta schools

Hon Dr. Isaac Dasmani and the education directorate of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal paid a courtesy call to the schools of Prestea Bondaye and Mbease Nsuta on the 5th day of November, 2021.

'Home sweet Home' Hon was the welcome message from the pupils and teachers of Bondaye and Mbease Nsuta respectively.

Dr. Isaac Dasmani on his courtesy call handed over 180 chairs and 30 hexagonal tables to the Prestea Bondaye Municipal Assembly and Methodist Kindergarten schools.

He distributed school uniforms to each child in kindergarten.

He continued to Mbease Nsuta to distribute school uniforms to Pupils in KG, lower and upper primary school.

In all about 600 school uniforms were given to the pupils of both schools.

In a short address, he admonished the parents and the pupils to take their studies serious to achieve their dreams.

The Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Mary Vida Kwofie who received the items on behalf of the schools, showed great appreciation to the MCE for remembering his root.

He cautioned the teachers to assist the pupils in handling the furniture well and put it to good use.

The MCE was accompanied by the Presiding Member who doubles as Assembly Member Hon Francis Asmah, the NADMO director, Hon Francis Abeiku Yankah and some party faithfuls of the NPP.

