Giz Supported Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue Capacity Trainings End With A Showcase Event In Accra

Accra, 5 November 2021: The GIZ Programme Migration & Diaspora (PMD), working on behalf of the German Government, has supported training series in multi-stakeholder capacity for delivering on migration governance and diaspora engagement for selected participants from key state and non-state actors in the migration governance space in Ghana. Those trainings in the processes of organizing and facilitating dialogue among stakeholders in the country began in May 2021 has ended with a showcase event held in Accra on 29 October 2021.

The three module course took participants through topics like trust-building among actors in migration governance; exploring concepts of collective leadership and enhancing collaborations and individual competence; Paradigm Shift toward Collective Leadership; Enlivening Collaboration through Collective Leadership; the Collective Leadership Compass; Defining Collective Leadership Dimensions; Personal Collective Leadership Assessment, Peer coaching and journaling for personal development among others.

The capacity development dialogue trainings were aimed at building trust among key actors in Ghanaian migration governance and diaspora cooperation, to create and convene working groups on different migration related topics, while ultimately applying the Collective Leadership Compass and Dialogic Change Model to Migration Governance. The model allows for result-oriented, structured planning, and implementation of a Stakeholder Dialogue that creates space for collective intelligence and facilitates a process design that can be owned by all stakeholders.

It was also aimed at working towards the establishment of a multi-stakeholder dialogue platform for migration governance, designing engagement processes within working groups to create further resonance among additional key actors and designing process architectures within working groups to solidify and add structure to thematic working group initiatives.

In her opening remarks, Senior National Programme Coordinator for GIZ-Programme Migration & Diaspora, Abena O. Amponsah-Bio said “this showcasing event is a testament to the commitment from all the partners involved in this and its significance, towards yielding sustainability and ownership, cannot be underestimated. We are very grateful to our partners for giving us this opportunity for this great collaboration and looking forward to know-how sharing from the 17 certified specialists...”

It is expected that the results of the training will go a long way to help deepen trust and understanding among Ghanaian migration and diaspora engagement stakeholders and the capacities developed will boost the human resource around multi-stakeholder dialogue in Ghana

The showcase event brought together representatives from the national House of Chiefs, Office of the Chief Imam, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, Ministry of the Interior, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Gender and Social Protection, Labour Department of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, Centre for Migration Studies – University of Ghana, Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Ghana Trade Union Congress (TUC), Ghana Refugees Board, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), Right to be Free, Scholars in Transit, SEWA Foundation, National Population Council and the Africa Emancipation Movement.

Altogether, more than 80 participants were trained on one or more of the 3 training modules with 17 of them successfully taking all 3 modules and are now certified as Collective Leadership Specialists in Ghana – and have become part of a global network of multi-stakeholder dialogue specialists.