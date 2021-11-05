Galamsey Ghana

We mine away our future for gold and diamonds

Our greed is insatiably endless

The Chinese are more sensible

They annihilate our water bodies and forest

We have raped our own country before them

Our forebears are not resting in peace

They toiled in vain if this is what we do for survival

Like ignominious characters, we let this to linger on

Galamsey must cease and Governments have to commit to that

Generate an alternative for the youth and shut the galamsey door

The waters are pure yellow and the trees are shrinking

Enough is enough in Ama Ghana

By Waterz Yidana