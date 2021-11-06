Women empowerment group reaches out to women with albinism

Women in Entrepreneurship, Ghana (WIEG), a women empowerment organization has reached out to women with albinism in the country.

WIEG will be expanding its services and activities to cover women with the skin disorder, as well as initiate public education programmes aimed at changing the negative public perceptions and attitudes towards people with the condition.

Women in Entrepreneurship, Ghana is a not-for-profit association that includes a network and platform of women entrepreneurs motivated to succeed.

Through active collaboration, their members create professional platforms for promotion and dynamic networks for the exchange of knowledge. The initiative is designed to meet diverse business needs.

Since its establishment in 2018, a great number of entrepreneurs have actively participated in and benefited from this initiative, generating incomes, creating jobs and for many, translating passion into viable businesses.

WIEG also organises seminars, workshops and training programmes for starters, entrepreneurs and business owners who want to take their business to the next level. It is the largest Women Entrepreneurs community in Ghana with a population of about 5,000 women.

All these activities will be put at the disposal of women with albinism; i.e, to benefit from the various training programmes and to be supported to start their businesses, as well as enjoy promotion on the marketing platforms.

WIEG on Thursday, November 4, 2021, met with some stakeholders in the albinism community: Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism (GAPA) and albinism advocacy organisations, Engage Now Africa (ENA) and Adonai Studios, to discuss the idea and how to execute it.

The meeting was also to discuss plans to form a consortium to implement the programme.

The president of WIEG, Madam Sylvia Tweneboah-Koduah, contended that women in Ghana were marginalised in so many things, and women with albinism faced even double of such marginalization, the reason why she was moved to reach out to them.

All the stakeholders welcomed the idea and pledged their support to ensure that WIEG succeeded.

One of the many challenges of persons with albinism in the country is unemployment. Their condition makes them susceptible to skin cancer when they are overly exposed to the ultraviolet ray of the sun. This makes it difficult for them to engage in activities that require sitting or walking in the sun for long hours.

Another challenge has to do with people not being willing to patronise their goods and services due to age-long misconceptions, resulting in stigmatization and discrimination.

The economic empowerment initiative is expected to be expanded further in the not too distant future to cover women with other disability types.

The move is considered a step in the right direction, especially coming at a time when the disability community is preaching about the inclusion of persons with disabilities into every aspect of society.