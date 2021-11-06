ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
06.11.2021 Social News

Atwima Nwabiagya South and Manhyia North to benefit from Anise Health Care Foundation’s support

By Dickson Boadi
Atwima Nwabiagya South and Manhyia North to benefit from Anise Health Care Foundation’s support
Listen to article

Residents of Atwima Nwabiagya and Manhyia South are set to benefit from Anise Healthcare foundation kind gesture.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation Dr Angela Osei Mensah in an interview disclosed that her outfit has been giving some support to the needy, widows, widowers and single parents about seven years ago.

"Anise Health Care Foundation have been around for about seven years now and we have been supporting the aged, widows, widowers, single parents and the needy but brilliant students. So this year I took it upon myself to have a great time with the widows and widowers in two constituencies in the Ashanti Region".

According to her, a party will be organised for the widows and widowers of Atwima Nwabiagya South and Manhyia North constituencies.

" Together with the able support from some cooperate bodies and individuals we shall put smiles on the faces of widows and widowers on the 26th December 2021 which happens to be the boxing day on the Christmas calendar".

About Anise Heath Care Foundation

Anise Health Care Foundation is non profit organisation registered with the Registrar Generals Department and it's vision and mission is to support the needy, brilliant but needy students, widows, widowers, aged and single parents.

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Residents of Suhum Kwahyia want poor road fixed
06.11.2021 | Social News
MCE for PHV Municipal donates furniture, school uniforms to Bondaye and Mbease Nsuta schools
06.11.2021 | Social News
Women empowerment group reaches out to women with albinism
06.11.2021 | Social News
Police on course to regain public trust – DCOP Aboagye
05.11.2021 | Social News
Border communities in Upper East urged to form watchdog committees against extremism
05.11.2021 | Social News
17 times fuel price increment this year frustrating; we’ll hit the streets soon — COPEC
05.11.2021 | Social News
Ghana Grafitti, UNESCO unveil mural at Kwame Nkrumah Circle
05.11.2021 | Social News
New DCE nominee for Akatsi North also rejected
05.11.2021 | Social News
DCE nominee for Guan Assembly approved
05.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line