Police on course to regain public trust – DCOP Aboagye

The Ghana Police Service is on course to regain its lost public trust and the desire to become a world's class public service security institution.

The Director General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr. Francis Aboagye, who stated this said with determination, hard work, and commitment of all officers and men, the Police Service would rise to become the most enviable public service institution.

He was speaking at the opening of a training workshop for accident investigators of the MTTD and testing officers of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in Kumasi.

The training workshop aimed at building the capacities of accident investigators to be abreast with emerging trends regarding the processes and procedures in investigating road traffic accident cases.

It also sought to design a standard operational procedure regarding the testing of accident vehicles and the interpretation of the Testing Report by Technical Engineers from the DVLA.

DCOP Aboagye explained that the training had become very necessary because most accident investigators do not strictly go by the standard operational procedures in investigating traffic accident cases.

"Let me emphasize that this programme is organized as a follow up to lift the MTTD to a status in line with the vision of the Police Service to become a world class capable of delivering planned, demonstrated protection and also strengthen the professional development of the traffic accident investigators", he stated.

He said one of the major challenges confronting MTTD accident investigators and testing officers was the perceived high fees charged in relation to testing of accident vehicles.

DCOP Aboagye said it was important for the investigators and testing officers to come together to harmonise their operations to be able to serve the public better.

He said the training would help equip the participants with the requisite knowledge, skills, and functional attitude to executive their works in a professional manner.

DCOP Kwasi Akomea Apraku, Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, said it was worrying that the Ashanti region had been tagged as the number one region when it comes to road accidents.

Revealing details, he said from January 2021 to date, a total of 2,734 accident cases had been recorded.

Out of this, 467 people have died while many others were suffering from various degrees of injuries.

He advised police investigators to treat motorists, especially accident victims in a more dignified and humane manner since they needed support.

DCOP Apraku advised drivers to observe care and attention, get enough rest and abide by traffic rules and regulations at all times.

GNA