05.11.2021 Social News

17 times fuel price increment this year frustrating; we’ll hit the streets soon — COPEC

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
COPEC Executive Director Duncan Amoah
The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) is planning to demonstrate against government for the constant increase in fuel prices in the country, this is according to Executive Director Duncan Amoah.

Although there had been indications that fuel prices could go down this month, Ghanaians especially owners of vehicles have been stunned over a rather increase in the prices of fuel prices at the pumps.

Speaking to Citi FM on Friday night, Duncan Amoah whose firm is a key player in the petroleum industry says the continuous increase in products has been frustrating.

“It is frustrating to discuss fuel prices from January to now. It is frustrating to also say fuel prices go up since February up to now. The last check we have done indicated that we have seen about 17 different forms of increases within this year and yet the policy option that has been often offered you don’t even hear from those within the policies space that should be doing something about it,” Mr. Amoah said.

Bemoaning the hardships the price hikes have brought on citizens, the COPEC Executive Director has revealed that his outfit is planning on hitting the streets to express displeasure to government.

“We are considering jumping into the street in no time. I’m certain that Ghanaians will also join that protest because this is becoming unbearable for all of us. There is nobody managing anything except the excuses,” Duncan Amoah added.

He further stressed that government should stop the pretense and boldly tell Ghanaians that although it can do something about the fuel prices increases, it won’t do anything.

Duncan Amoah is of the firm belief that if indeed government wants to ease the burden on Ghanaians, it really can by offloading some of the taxes on petroleum products.

