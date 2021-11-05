ModernGhana logo
Ghana Grafitti, UNESCO unveil mural at Kwame Nkrumah Circle

Ghana Graffiti and UNESCO have unveiled a street art mural project on migration under the project of Empowering Young People In Africa Through Media and Communication.

The project, funded by the Italian government, is intended to promote access to quality information on migration in Ghana.

The wall mural depicts a colourful visual concept of regular and irregular migration and access to information.

The official launch of the mural took place on 4th November 2021 under the overhead at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra.

The launch was graced by dignitaries like the UNESCO Ghana Country Rep, IOM Head of Mission, Italian Ambassador, Minister of Information amongst others.

According to the UNESCO country representative, Abdourahamane Diallo, the project hopes to educate the public, especially the youth, on safer ways of travel to prevent loss of lives.

TOP STORIES

