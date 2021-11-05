COVID-19: Moderna vaccination begins in Kpone-Katamanso

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health directorate, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the Ghana health service (GHS), is set to commence the Moderna mass vaccination exercise in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality.

A statement signed by Doctor Esther Pricilla Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Health Director and copied to the Ghana News agency, stated that the Moderna Mass Vaccination would commence from Friday, November 5 to Wednesday, November 10 2021.

It said the vaccination exercise would take place across all the designated health facilities in the municipality.

Dr Biamah-Danquah noted that all eligible persons, who have attained age 18 and above except pregnant women, were expected to take the jab to help curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

She said the Kpone-Katamanso Health Directorate had taken delivery of 7,009 doses of the Moderna Vaccines to be administered to prospective residents within the Municipality.

The Municipal Health Director called on the various stakeholders within the municipality to cooperate with the health officers to ensure the exercise was successful.

The designated places for the exercise include Kpone Polyclinic, Zenu Health Centre, Katamanso Health Centre, Apollonia Health Centre, IMRS Michel Camp,

Others are New Crystal Hospital, Oyibi Health Centre and Valley View University Hospital.

Others are Gbetsile Clinic all within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality.

She said the various Municipal Health Officials were equipped with the needed skills and knowledge to administer the vaccines.

GNA