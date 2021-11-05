Prioritise immunisation, epidemic preparedness financing in 2022 national budget – SEND Ghana to gov’t

Advocacy group, SEND Ghana is calling on government to as a matter of need prioritise immunisation and epidemic preparedness financing in the 2022 national budget.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta will on November 17, 2021, appear before parliament to deliver the budget statement for 2022 in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Making reference to the fact that Ghana regularly experiences disease outbreaks such as cholera, influenza, meningitis, and measles, in addition to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SEND Ghana has resolved that a conscious effort is needed to curb the major public health challenge these outbreaks pose.

At the end of a one-day high-level forum organised in partnership with the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) in October, SEND Ghana has through a statement stressed that the government must prioritise immunisation and epidemic preparedness financing in the 2022 national budget.

“Our national budget statement and economic policy over the years has no specific budget line for epidemic preparedness. The high case fatalities from disease outbreaks underscore a clear need for the government to prioritize domestic financing for immunization and epidemic preparedness in the budget statement and economic policy for 2022 and beyond.

“Accordingly, we demand the government to consider implementing the following as the 2022 national budget process is underway,” part of the statement issued by SEND Ghana has said.

The advocacy group also wants the government to set aside a dedicated budget in line with international benchmarks through the annual national budget to finance immunization and Epidemic Preparedness and implementation of the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS), as well as the Ghana Centre for Disease Control, to respond to the threat of epidemics.

In addition, SEND Ghana is pushing for the government to broaden the COVID-19 levy to cover all vaccines, including immunization-related services and epidemic response.

Find more recommendations from SEND Ghana in the attachment below: