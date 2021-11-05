Two SHS students in sexual act during computer class goes viral

Ghanaians have been hit with a viral video of some students indulging in a sexual act in a classroom while the session was ongoing.

The video, which has gone viral since yesterday saw a male student placing his manhood in the hands of his colleague female student to massage it till he ejaculates.

While at it, another colleague student was filming the act with a phone urging the female student on.

But even before he could ejaculate, they were alerted to be steady as the teacher started walking towards their direction at the far end of the class where they were busy enjoying themselves.

The sad video has got some teachers blaming government for banning corporal punishment in schools.

“Why won’t this happen? How can students do this in the classroom when there is a teacher teaching, this is the extent of indiscipline this NPP no canes policy has brought into Ghana schools,” A viewer wrote in response to the video on a WhatsApp group.

Another viewer stated, “am even trying to identify the school by the uniform. Nana Addo dey spoil our educational system for us. Even with punishment mpo we were stubborn but to the extent of this in during class de3 hmm.”

Netizens are digging to find out the identities of the two students and the school where the act took place.