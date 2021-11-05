Mpohor fake kidnapping: Our journalist was only doing his job; don't victimise him – Media General

Media General Group, the mother company of Connect FM has said it hopes its broadcast journalist Paa Kwesi Simpson is not victimised in the alleged fake kidnapping case at Mpohor.

On Monday, November 1, 2021, a caller on the show of Mr. Simpson, identified as Stephen Kumi broke the news that his girlfriend had been kidnapped.

In the aftermath of the revelation, the police arrested Paa Kwesi Simpson and Stephen Kumi in connection to the alleged fake kidnapping.

Charged with the publication of false news with the intent of causing fear and alarm to the public contrary to the Police Order Act, the Connect FM journalist was subsequently denied bail by a circuit court in Takoradi and remanded to spend two weeks in police custody.

He will appear in court on November 16, 2021.

After carefully analyzing the situation, Media General Group has today released a statement arguing that Mr. Simpson cannot be faulted for the alleged fake kidnapping.

In the statement available to Modernghana News, the Media Group says it hopes its presenter will not be victimized in the matter.

“It is our hope that Mr. Simpson is not victimized as he was only doing his work as a journalist and had no control over the information by the caller, Stephen Kumi, the boyfriend of the lady allegedly kidnapped, who is also in police custody,” the statement signed by Christopher Koney, Head of Corporate Affairs has said.

Read the full statement below: