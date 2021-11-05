ModernGhana logo
05.11.2021 Social News

East Gonja: Very disappointing, repugnant — Kpembewura angry at Assemblymembers for rejecting MCE nominee again

Paramount Chief for Kpembe traditional area, Kpembewura Dari Bismarck Haruna, has expressed his disappointment at Assembly members of East Gonja Municipal Assembly over their failure to confirm the MCE nominee for the area, Hon. Mohammed Tamimu for the second time.

The enraged Chief made this known in a press conference read on his behalf by Lepowura MND Jawula at his Palace.

He alleged that the Assembly members were influenced into taking the decision he described as an "unfortunate misconduct" by some "disgruntled and nonconformists who are members of the traditional area".

He revealed that prior to the confirmation process, he conveyed a stakeholder engagement between relevant institutions and the assembly members to put behind all the past and present grievances for amicable solutions in other to forge ahead in oneness for the development of the area.

He added that a few issues popped up and were amicably resolved to the admiration of all present which was climaxed with the exchange of pleasantries to signal the resolution of all such grievances.

According to him, the decision by the Assembly members not to confirm the President's nominee is therefore an affront to his authority, personality, his elders, and by extension, the President of the Republic after all that he did.

"Is it not, therefore, highly disappointing and repugnant to the said architects and their cohorts perpetrate such a high order of ill will so surreptitiously in spite of the above said goodwill gesture"? he quizzed.

He also served notice that his Palace and the entire traditional area, shall withdraw completely, their support and cooperation from all future endeavors of the Municipal Assembly if the actors do not render an unqualified apology to him, his elders, and by extension, to H.E President Akufo Addo and also accept and adhere strictly to the agreement reached at the stakeholder engagement.

He urged the disgruntled members to desist from coercing the actors into such decisions that will derail the development of the area.

" Strongly, let me state unequivocally that, my elders and I, very well know you, the disgruntled ones among us, and infant, you are very much aware we really know !. Please, change your bad character for a better tomorrow", he charged.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

