N/R: 51-year-old man arrested for defiling his daughter at Worizehi

Mohammed Hamza, a 51-year-old man is in the custody of the Northern Regional Police Command for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old biological daughter (name withheld) at Worizehi, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern region.

The suspect who is said to have divorced his wife years ago started abusing his daughter sexually in 2020 due to the absence of the wife.

Information gathered indicates that the victim traveled from Salaga in the Savannah region to visit her father for holidays in Tamale and when it was time for her to return to her grandmother in Salaga, her father refused to allow her to go back.

The Northern Regional Coordinator of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Emmanuel Cudjoe Holortu, confirmed the arrest of the suspect to journalists and added that the victim reported the matter to the police.

“ On October 23, 2021, at 9 am the victim went to collect her pocket money from her father and that was when he had sex with her again before giving her the money, the victim could not bear it anymore and confided in her friend who advised her to report the matter to the police.”

He said the victim has been entrusted to a confidant while police make efforts to locate her mother to take custody.

Mr. Holortu disclosed that the suspect admitted to the crime in his caution statement.

The Northern Regional DOVVSU Boss, however, noted that the victim has been sent to the hospital for a checkup and that she is doing well.

He stated that the suspect will be arraigned before court after investigations.

---DGN online