05.11.2021 Social News

We’re engaging Parliament on ‘worsening’ exam leaks – Africa Education Watch

2 HOURS AGO

Education think tank, Africa Education Watch, says it is engaging Parliament's Select Committee on Education to intervene in what it calls the alarming levels of exam leaks.

In Africa Education Watch's 2021 WASSCE Report, the think tank alleged that out of the 20 papers sampled for monitoring, 55% leaked within 10 hours before the start of the exam, with one practical paper leaking 5 days earlier.

The think tank also alleged that it bought questions and answers from open Telegram platforms with over 200,000 subscribers, for amounts ranging between GH¢30 and GH¢150.

Speaking to Citi News, the Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare was hopeful that, Parliament's Select Committee on Education will soon investigate the matter.

“We are happy that Parliament also indicated the need for reforms including the review of WAEC board and several other constitutional reforms.”

“We have recommended the revision of WAEC's status. In this system of self-regulation, WAEC will never improve.”

He also indicated that they have provided enough evidence to the Ghana Police Service to enable them commence investigations into the leakage.

Africa Education Watch earlier petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to probe the matter after WAEC announced that extracts of questions for the elective Mathematics 2 paper and Section 'A' of English Language 2, were circulated on some social media platforms prior to the examination.

WAEC however said the circulation was not widespread.

The Council also rescheduled two papers–physics and business management.

