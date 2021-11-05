Police engage selected media editors to improve symbiotic relationship

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) on Thursday, November 4, 2021, held an engagement with some selected media editors in the country on ways to improve the symbiotic relationship between the security agency and the media.

The objective of the engagement is to promote a more peaceful, safe, and law-abiding society.

The meeting which forms part of the strategic stakeholder engagements of the police is also to offer the force the opportunity to listen to concerns of the media about policing in the country.

Some of the key deliberations at the meeting focused on the relationship between the media and the Police and how it can be improved for effective partnership in crime-fighting and public education on security.

There were also discussions on the performance of the Police in the maintenance of law and order as well as the need for Police officers to wear their names on their uniforms for easy identification.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) hammered on the important role the media plays in the country.

In his engagement, he charged the media to use its various platforms to partner with the Police in the maintenance of law and order and to collectively confront issues affecting the security of the country.

The meeting which was chaired by Dr. George Akuffo Dampare was supported by members of the Police Management Board with the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Roland Affail Monney, playing the role of a moderator.