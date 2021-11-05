Breaking the eight depends on NPP’s national executives, President’s performance — Ben Ephson

Ghanaian pollster, Ben Ephson has said concerns whether the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would come out of the flagbearership election whole or broken would largely depend on the conduct of the National Executives.

According to him, the National Executives would have to be firm in issuing instructions on the conduct of candidates in the upcoming contest.

He said the executives would also have to be firm in disciplining errant party members in order to instill discipline in other party members.

“It depends on the conduct of the National Executives. They will have to put their foot down. You see, they will have to put their foot down to discipline, issue instructions on how people should act,” he stated.

The recent clashes between supporters of Alan Kyeremateng and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for flagbearership slot of their party is already creating tension in the party.

Even though Alan Kyeremateng is widely tipped as the next to take after the current President, Nana Akufo Addo, Dr. Bawumia’s supporters are strongly calling for a fair contest for the flagbearersip slot.

With threats of “No Bawumia, no vote” emerging from some parts of the North, the Alan supporters, pandits fear the upcoming contest may break the party apart.

But Mr. Ephson noted that it was incumbent on the National Executives to ensure they come out of the elections unbroken.

“If there are no insults, campaigning has decorum and so on. I mean breaking the eight is not going to be easy, you see what I am telling you. So it depends on them, how they will campaign and how they will do their things,” he told Omanhene Adu Boakye on Kesben Television Friday morning.

Mr. Ephson also suggested some strict modalities be put in place in order to shortlist not more than five candidates for the flagbearer contest, so they do not repeat the mistake of 2007.

The renowned journalist also noted that the President’s performance would largely impact positively or negatively on the outcome of the 2024 general elections.

He stressed that the performance of the President in 2022 and 2023 will be very key in the decision-making of the about 30 percent swing voters in the country.