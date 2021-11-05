ModernGhana logo
Hohoe: Police intercepts Yutong bus with ammunitions

Hohoe District Police has intercepted two cartons of AAA and BBB cartridges on board a Yutong bus travelling to Kpassa in the Oti Region.

The Police acted on intelligence and dispatched a team to search all vehicles entering the district from Accra.

At about 3:45 pm on November 3, the team stopped a red Yutong bus with registration No. GT 5919-16 travelling from Accra to Kpassa.

A search was conducted on the bus and two cartons containing AAA and BBB cartridges, respectively, were found concealed in the side compartment of the bus.

All 29 passengers on board the said vehicle denied ownership of the cartridges.

The driver in charge of the bus, Robert Ofosu Nyanor, 50, and his conductor, Godwin Aniwo, 32; were immediately placed under arrest for further interrogation.

The bus was impounded.

The suspects were later released on police enquiry bail as the investigation continues.

---Classfmonline.com

