Let’s top BECE rankings in Eastern Region – Mpraeso MP encourage candidates

Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Davis Opoku Ansah, has charged the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) candidates in the constituency to be confident during the examinations.

Mr. Opoku Ansah encouraged the students not to be afraid but apply everything they’ve been taught by their teachers during the exams.

According to him, that is the sure way of passing the examinations.

He made this known on Thursday, November 4, 2021, when he visited some of the schools within his constituency.

Mr. Opoku Ansah who doubles as the Ranking Member of Parliament's Public Accounts Committee also indicated to the candidates that he came to encourage them to do well.

“We came just to encourage you to do well in your Basic Education Certificate Examination. Somewhere this year, I sponsored the mock examinations where you took part, to prepare you for this exam.”

“Please be confident and apply whatever your teachers have taught and come out with flying colours.”

Mr. Davis Opoku Ansah further told the candidates that he wants the constituency to top the Eastern Region's BECE rankings for the year.

“I'm praying that the good Lord gives you the spirit of remembrance because I want us to top the whole region in terms of ranking.”

He also donated some examinations materials to the students to assist them.

The 2021 BECE examination is scheduled to begin on Monday, 15 November 2021, and will end on Friday, November 19, 2021.

---citinews