05.11.2021

Mahama tours Greater Accra on November 9

Former President John Dramani Mahama is expected to resume his Thank You tour in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, November 9.

The former President has already visited the Volta, Oti, Eastern, Western and Western-North regions among others, as part of his campaign to express gratitude to the electorate for their votes in the 7 December 2020 general elections.

While in the region, Mr Mahama would be meeting with supporters of the party.

He is expected to have a series of meetings with some local chiefs, opinion leaders, the leadership of the Christian faith and Zongo chiefs among others.

The Greater Accra communications office of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) disclosed this, saying the former president will be touring the region for two days.

