05.11.2021 Social News

Corruption number one enemy to sustainable development – Swiss Ambassador

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, Philipp Stalder has met with Special Prosecutor Mr Kissi Agyebeng, to speak about the operationalisation of the Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Mr Stalder noted that Switzerland strongly fights corruption globally and welcomes the establishment of effective and independent anti-corruption agencies.

He noted that corruption is the number one barrier to sustainable development.

The OSP serves as an independent investigating and prosecution body to make inquiries into corruption, bribery, or other criminal cases at the national level.

---Classfmonline.com

