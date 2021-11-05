Roads around Ridge to be closed for reconstruction works

The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads has announced the closure of roads around Ridge in Accra for maintenance work.

The closure, according to the Roads Ministry, is to enable utility providers to relocate utility lines to pave way for the reconstruction of some roads at the ridge enclave.

The following roads will be affected;

1. Jomo Kenyatta road between the Gamel Abdul Nasser road and the College of Physicians and Surgeons on the weekends of 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th of November 2021.

2. Castle road, between the African Liberation circle and the Haile Selassie road on the weekends of 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st November.

3. The permanent closure of the Abdul Nasser road, between Jomo Kenyatta and Castle road.

“The general public and motorists are kindly entreated to follow the traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on these roads. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the Roads Ministry said in a statement.

---citinewsroom