ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.11.2021 General News

Roads around Ridge to be closed for reconstruction works

Roads around Ridge to be closed for reconstruction works
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Department of Urban Roads has announced the closure of roads around Ridge in Accra for maintenance work.

The closure, according to the Roads Ministry, is to enable utility providers to relocate utility lines to pave way for the reconstruction of some roads at the ridge enclave.

The following roads will be affected;

1. Jomo Kenyatta road between the Gamel Abdul Nasser road and the College of Physicians and Surgeons on the weekends of 6th, 7th, 13th, and 14th of November 2021.

2. Castle road, between the African Liberation circle and the Haile Selassie road on the weekends of 13th, 14th, 20th, and 21st November.

3. The permanent closure of the Abdul Nasser road, between Jomo Kenyatta and Castle road.

“The general public and motorists are kindly entreated to follow the traffic management signs that will be placed at vantage points on these roads. We apologize for any inconvenience caused,” the Roads Ministry said in a statement.

---citinewsroom

Hottest Photo Reports
Hottest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More General News
ModernGhana Links
South Africa, Sudan learning from Ghana's fight against illegal mining – Mireku Duker
05.11.2021 | General News
Validation of Ghana’s TVET Report workshop held
04.11.2021 | General News
Asafohene calls for unity in Darko and Apampatia in a historic visit
04.11.2021 | General News
Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives Executives complete maiden nationwide tour
04.11.2021 | General News
Abena Cecilia Dapaah swears in new board of disabilities council for Gender Ministry
04.11.2021 | General News
Biden to announce new US travel requirements on Monday
04.11.2021 | General News
Label all IGF projects — Jirapa Assembly Members demands at stakeholder consultation on automation
03.11.2021 | General News
Ningo-Prampram DCE nominee gets 100% endorsement
03.11.2021 | General News
Take greater interest in promoting academic and research on Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing — GIABA charges
03.11.2021 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line