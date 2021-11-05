Ghana is not developing because of refusal to legalize marijuana — Quotation master

Listen to article

Ghanaian controversial speaker, Kwaku Peprah popularly known as Quotation Master, has asserted that Ghana is not developing because we have refused to legalize the use of marijuana in the country.

According to him, the herb is the king of all herbs and has so many benefits yet we are not utilizing it in the country.

In an interview with Rev Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9 FM’s NsemPii he said, “We will be amazed, the money we will make in this country if we decide to legalize this herb and start a business from it”.

He shared that, there is a lot we can gain from it as a country instead of making it look like a bad herb, always putting it aside and making it look irrelevant because while we keep doing this, other countries aware of these benefits, are using it to enrich themselves and develop their countries.

“Although it has some disadvantages, there is a lot we can do with it if we decide to pay attention to the advantages rather than the disadvantages” he stated.

He emphasized that most of the painkillers and appetite supplements being sold in the pharmacy were made from this herb yet still we do not legalize it.

He advised that, until we acknowledge the usefulness of the herb and make good use of it, “others will keep using it to develop and enrich themselves while we keep suffering here”.