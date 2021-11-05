ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
05.11.2021 Social News

A/R: Teacher canes 9-year-old girl for not doing homework

A/R: Teacher canes 9-year-old girl for not doing homework
Listen to article

A 9-year-old pupil with Happy Royals International School in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been left with severe bruises after she was severely caned by her female teacher.

The private schoolteacher was said to have subjected the class one pupil to severe caning for not being able to do her maths homework.

The father of the victim, Mr Mohammed Saani, told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that the daughter cannot sit on her buttocks or sleep on her back.

He said she has been taken to the Manhyia Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Mr Saani said he has reported the case to the Manhyia divisional police command.

He wants the Ghana Education Service and the government to intervene.

---Classfmonline.com

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ghana is not developing because of refusal to legalize marijuana — Quotation master
05.11.2021 | Social News
MPs, NDC executives, sympathizers join Mahama Ayariga for mother’s burial in Bawku
05.11.2021 | Social News
‘E dey pain me say di pikin wey I born cause pain to millions’ – Mama of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau
05.11.2021 | Social News
49,000 foreign nationals intercepted for sneaking into Ghana
05.11.2021 | Social News
Leaked tape trial: Kwaku Boahen conspires with Ofosu Ampofo – Police Witness
05.11.2021 | Social News
Dame’s comments on law practice unfortunate – Law Students
05.11.2021 | Social News
Sosu vs Police: Division in Parliament dangerous precedent – ACEPA
05.11.2021 | Social News
Fake publication: Media General to appeal court decision on radio presenter
05.11.2021 | Social News
Okada Riders explain why they’ve rejected ‘Nana Camboo’ mini cars
04.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line