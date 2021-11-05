A/R: Teacher canes 9-year-old girl for not doing homework

Listen to article

A 9-year-old pupil with Happy Royals International School in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region has been left with severe bruises after she was severely caned by her female teacher.

The private schoolteacher was said to have subjected the class one pupil to severe caning for not being able to do her maths homework.

The father of the victim, Mr Mohammed Saani, told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that the daughter cannot sit on her buttocks or sleep on her back.

He said she has been taken to the Manhyia Government Hospital for medical treatment.

Mr Saani said he has reported the case to the Manhyia divisional police command.

He wants the Ghana Education Service and the government to intervene.

---Classfmonline.com