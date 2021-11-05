ModernGhana logo
05.11.2021

Support A Mother Save A Child Foundation embarks on annual breast cancer screening

By Mustapha Attractive
Support A Mother Save A Child Foundation held its annual free breast cancer screening and education.

The foundation with its slogan “Early detection saves lives” organised the free breast cancer screening on 30th October, 2021, at the Apostolic Church of Ghana, Odorkor.

There were three nurses to educate and screen the people.

The CEO of the foundation, Madam Nanendy Adjei stated that the first time she became cautious of breast cancer was when her friend got diagnosed early last year.

"This got me emotional and took my mind on helping raise the awareness across the globe especially in Ghana, where there is too little knowledge about it," she stated.

The maiden edition which was held last year has become an annual event.

"As the founder of the SAMSACF, I am personally interested in this awareness and will make sure more awareness is created to educate women around the globe to take precaution because early detection saves lives," she noted.

This year was the second edition which was exceptional because to her they had teenagers between the ages of 13 to 18 as well as adults including men.

There were eight cases detected and a follow up to the doctors for treatment was encouraged.

