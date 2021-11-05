KoKMA schools Assembly Members on local and economic development

Participants in a group photo after the opening ceremony

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) has organised a 2day capacity building training for its Assembly members and some heads of department and units.

The gathering which was held under the theme "Governing Municipalities as Livable Cities " was to amongst other things deepen the understanding of participants on the local governance system.

The capacity buiding training which took place at Tutu, in the Akuapem North District in the Eastern Region was anchored on responsibilities, re-orientation as well as regular skills building and training of Assembly Members and employees of the Assembly.

In his address, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah, the Korle Klottey Municipal Chief Executive ( MCE) described the training as very essential and vital which will help Assembly Members perform their electoral duties effectively.

"As a Municipality located within the Central Business District (CBD) will keep enhancing and building effective Urban Governance and Leadership Training Programs for Assembly Members of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly in order to sharpen their managerial and leadership skills," he stated.

According to the MCE, such deliberations will not only help the Assembly Members to identify the challenges confronting the Municipality at the local level but to analyse, reflect and propose innovative strategies to address these challenges in making Korle Klottey a livable city.

The capacity training also aims at deepening understanding of the Local Government system and exposing Assembly members to the emerging roles expected of them.

On his part, hon. Francis Ebo Mensah, the Presiding Member for the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly underscored the roles and responsibilities Assembly members play as representatives of citizens to ensure that the core functions of the Assemblies under the local government concept are performed optimally.

Again, he noted that the Assembly members will be equipped to help the Municipality in revenue mobilisation, effective community engagement as well as deepening local governance such as communal activities.

The Korle Klottey Municipal Co-ordinating Director, Mr. Emmanuel Baisie outlined the modules of the training which included Ghana’s decentralisation policy, Urban Governance and Livable Cities, Local Governance System and Effective Urban Governance, Promoting Inclusivity, Accountability and Livable City.

Other areas are Innovative approaches to local revenue mobilization, land use and the enforcement of enacted bye-laws, Smart Cities management as well as Transformational Leadership skills and team building.

The workshop was organised by the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) and facilitated by Dr. Kwabena Boateng and Mr. Frederick Agyarko Oduro.