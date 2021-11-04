Stop protecting Xavier-Sosu from Police – Majority fights Bagbin

Listen to article

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has called on the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to stop protecting Madina MP, Francis Xavier-Sosu, from the police investigations.

In a statement, the majority caucus stated that the position by the Speaker was troubling and a departure from previous incidents where Speakers of Parliament have worked together with the Police for sitting MPs to be interrogated.

“The Majority Leadership views the foregoing response by Speaker Bagbin as a troubling departure from how his predecessors handled such requests. To avoid doubt, when both Rt. Hons. Joyce Bamford Addo and Edward Doe Adjaho received those requests during their days in office, they responded by inviting the relevant MPs, held discussions with them, and then asked them to report the requesting Police or investigative authorities.

“Again, during his tenure as Speaker, Rt Hon Professor Mike Oquaye modified the arrangement, including making the Speaker’s Conference Room available to the Police to meet with MPs they were interested in and to conduct initial investigations. He did this to protect the dignity of MPs while at the same time ensuring that MPs are not put above the law.

“Now the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon Bagbin, appears to be instituting new rules that seem to undermine the Rule of Law without any prior discussions with the Leadership of the House. We ask: What exactly has changed? As a group, the Majority believes firmly that constitutionally guaranteed immunity for MPs in our democracy must not only be protected always but jealously guarded as well. However, never should we, as a Parliament, make the mistake of allowing immunity to be construed to mean impunity.”

The Police have filed charges against Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu over the protest which the Police say led to illegal road blockades and destruction of properties.

The MP, who has refused to respond to the Police invitation, is expected to appear in court on November 8, 2021.

“The Police still stands by its position on the matter and the MP is expected to appear in court on November 8 over the charges we have filed against him. We maintain that we have behaved in a manner consistent with democratic principles and in line with democracy such as ours,” Director of Public Affairs for the Police ACP Kwasi Ofori told Starr News Naa Dedei Tettey Wednesday.

The Madina MP had complained on the floor of Parliament about how he was manhandled by the Police when he was about addressing his constituents who were demonstrating over bad roads in the area.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has denied reports that officers were dispatched to arrest Madina MP Francis Xavier Sosu while he was at church today.

According to the Police, the plained-clothed officers who may have been seen at the MP’s church were there to gather intelligence and not to arrest him.

The Police further stated that the lawmaker has been invited to assist in investigations over an illegal road blockade during a protest over bad roads in the area last Tuesday.

