Police Officers will wear name tags for easy identification, curb indiscipline — Dampare

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, says the Police Administration will ensure all police officers wear name tags on their uniforms.

He said the tags would ensure easy identification, promote professionalism and curb indiscipline among personnel.

Dr Dampare said this when he met senior editors and some media personalities to discuss police-media relations and to solicit ideas from them on how to improve policing in the country.

He said the police had acquired equipment to fix the name tags and very soon, it would be easy for the public to identify them by their names.

The IGP pledged to work with the media and all stakeholders to build a strong Police Service, which would follow due process in enforcing the law without infringing on the rights of the citizenry.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ASP) Kwesi Ofori, the Director of Public Affairs, said the police would be more friendly, accommodating and open to the media.

“What we want is a coordinated information system and stories needed to be written right and timely. You can now see there is a paradigm shift in the way the police handles its information,” he said.

Mr Ben Ephson, the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, who spoke on behalf of the Editors, said the meeting would bring back the trust between the police and the media.

He said media houses without security desks should set up one and those who already had should strengthen them for comprehensive coverage of police activities.

GNA