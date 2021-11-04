ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.11.2021 Social News

E/R: Man killed in a knife fight at Adeiso

E/R: Man killed in a knife fight at Adeiso
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A 29-year-old man, Seth Zotu, has been murdered in a knife fight with one Richard Quaye, believed to be in his mid-20s, at Adeiso in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region over a misunderstanding.

The reason for the scuffle was not immediately known but the police say the suspect has been arrested and assisting in investigations while the body of the deceased has been sent to the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, told the Ghana News Agency that Zotu was pronounced dead on arrival at the Adeiso Health Centre on November 3.

He said multiple knife wounds were found on his left ribs during police inspection.

The suspect, Quaye, was arrested from his hideout at Adeiso with a cut on his left arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

DSP Tetteh said the suspect had been discharged and currently in police custody to assist in investigations.

GNA

Latest Photo Reports
Latest Photo Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Okada Riders explain why they’ve rejected ‘Nana Camboo’ mini cars
04.11.2021 | Social News
LGBTQI+ persons are human beings, they want love like you and I – PPP’s Brigitte Dzogbenuku
04.11.2021 | Social News
Leak WASSCE exam papers solvable; let’s work together – EduWatch to stakeholders
04.11.2021 | Social News
“I'm a nation builder” – Ato Essien declares as he opens defence
04.11.2021 | Social News
'We say no to LGBTQ+' — PWDs
04.11.2021 | Social News
Larteh Presbyterian Church, traditional council reject LGBTQI
04.11.2021 | Social News
We're not convinced about the genuineness of the scheme’s implementation — Cocoa farmers to stage demo against cocoa pension scheme
04.11.2021 | Social News
A/R: Two kids drown in abandoned water tank at Anwomaso-Domeabra
04.11.2021 | Social News
MTTD schools Atebubu St. Patrick Catholc Men Society
04.11.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line