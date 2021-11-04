2021 WASSCE: About 10 out of 20 papers leaked – EDUWATCH

Listen to article

Out of the 20 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) papers sampled for Africa Education Watch’s monitoring, 55% leaked within 10 hours before the start of the exam, with one practical paper leaking 5 days earlier.

This was revealed in the education think tank’s 2021 WASSCE Monitoring Report.

The think tank also alleged that it bought questions and answers from open telegram platforms with over 200,000 subscribers, for amounts ranging between GHS 30 and GHS 150.

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, presented excerpts of the findings at the launch of the report in Accra.

“Out of the 20 papers, we monitored, 55% of them leaked, 45% of them did not leak. All the 20 papers were circulated. Out of those circulated, 55% of them had the questions appearing in full or parts in the examination.”

“Food and Nutrition for example leaked. We blew the whistle and WAEC held a press conference on the 15th of September, threatening to sue us. ”

The education think tank earlier petitioned the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over alleged leaks in the 2021 WASSCE.

This was after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) announced that extracts of questions for the elective Mathematics 2 paper and Section 'A' of English Language 2, were circulated on some social media platforms prior to the examination.

WAEC however said the circulation was not extensive.

The Council also rescheduled two papers –physics and business management.

Click here for the full report

