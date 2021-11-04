ModernGhana logo
Social News

A/R: Two kids drown in abandoned water tank at Anwomaso-Domeabra

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng
A/R: Two kids drown in abandoned water tank at Anwomaso-Domeabra
Two children, a boy and a girl under age five were reportedly drowned in an abandoned water tank at Anwomaso-Domeabra in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Bodies of the boy, aged 4, and the girl, aged 2, were seen floating on water in a two feet block tank at a building site in the area.

The Unit Committee Chairman of the area, Mr Seth Boakye Dankwa told this reporter that the bodies of the victims were seen on Thursday floating on the water on November 4, 2021 at about 10am.

He added that families of the deceased were thrown into a state of mourning following the drowning of the two members.

Bodies of the two have been conveyed to a mortuary by police pending an autopsy.

